Sterility Testing Market Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

Market Size – USD 466.0 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.4% Market Trends – Increasing technological advancements

The Global Sterility Testing Market was valued at USD 466.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. Sterility testing is an assessment of the product/surface to determine the presence of the microorganism in a given sample. This process plays a crucial role throughout the drug development and production process. Sterility testing studies help analyze the effectiveness of each step of the manufacturing process to remove or detect microbial contamination. Sterility testing is carried out at all manufacturing levels in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries to minimize the risk of product contamination. It is carried out in a wide range of fields, including pharmaceuticals and biologicals, medical devices, water purification, biopharmaceutical, and laboratory glass products. In this type of testing, the product or raw materials to be monitored are incubated in the medium (FTM/SCDM) and then examined. Assessment of large equipment/containers or hollow devices is carried out by using the product flush method, or the sample is extracted from the required surface and is then filtered through the membrane. Rapid sterility method is the new advanced methodology used, which provide a quick result (3-4 times faster than the traditional tests). A substantial increase in pharmaceutical outsourcing during previous years due to the high costs associated with the setup of the testing infrastructure. It is anticipated to be an excellent opportunity for the players in the market to procure the untapped market potentials.

Companies are highly focused on research and development to bring more reliable products with less turnaround time making the market highly competitive and posing a threat to the companies operating on the conventional approach. Moreover, Biotechnology is one of the most sophisticated industries in the healthcare sector. According to the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, the worldwide pharmaceutical market is expected to rise from USD 1 trillion in 2015 to USD 1.3 trillion by 2020. The sterility monitoring market will be strengthened by strong growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Several industry players are focusing on expanding the product portfolio in the field. For instance, Merck one of the leading provider of sterility testing device, launched its new sterility testing device- Steritest NEO. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. in 2019 announced the launch of two new products in its microbial solutions portfolio. Thus helping the sterility testing of the products with its new technology. WuXi AppTec in November 2018, announced its new medical device laboratory testing center opened in Suzhou, China to form a globally integrated medical device testing platform to serve medical device customers and offer sterility testing services

Various key players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in testing sterility for wide application area. For instance, recently Alcami Corp. has launched its new rapid sterility offering, a service that leverages cutting-edge microbiological testing technology to deliver faster testing results

During 2019-2026, sterility testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 12.4% and 12.1% CAGR, respectively. Increasing drug release in developed as well as developing nation and favorable government policies for sterility testing are key factors driving the market demand

The membrane filtration system test method of sterility testing segment dominates the field with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 616.7 million by 2026

Based on application segment, raw materials sterility testing is expected to account for the CAGR 12.8% of the global market, as drastically growing incidences of raw material contamination across the world

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 13.3% of the global sterility testing market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to presence of target population, rising industrial globalization and increased healthcare expenditure and growing R&D investment

Based on end use biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies dominate the total market share of sterility testing. Due to the growth registered in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Time-consuming and stringent regulatory standards are the key factors likely to hamper growth of the sterility testing market

Key participants include Charles River, Merck KGaA, Biomérieux SA, SGS S.A., Danaher Corporation, Nelson Laboratories, Pacific Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Toxikon Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, Eurofins Scientific

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the sterility testing market on the basis of test methods, applications, end use and region:

Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Membrane Filtration System Sterility Test Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables Key Market Players

Direct Transfer Sterility Testing Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables Key Market Players

Product Flush Sterility Testing

Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables Key Market Players

Others Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Raw Materials

Personnel

Equipment

Manufacturing Environment

Pharmaceutical Preparations Injectable Biologics Medical Devices Transfusion Assembly

Vectors

Packaging/Bulk Finished Products

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Cell Banks

Academic Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Features of the Sterility Testing Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the Sterility Testing market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the Sterility Testing market over the forecast period

