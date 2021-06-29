Structural Core Materials Market Research, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry and stringent government regulations

The Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Structural core materials are utilized in composites, primarily to improve their physical properties. The market increase is spurred by rising product demand from the automobile and aerospace applications. Moreover, with increasing international trade, the marine sector has seen steady growth in recent times, which, in turn, is predicted to have a positive impact on the global structural core materials market. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in automobiles, aircraft, and marine vessels due to their high fuel efficiency is anticipated to be a significant factor in driving market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for light weight composite materials

The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 38.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players such as Hexcel Corporation (US) and The Gill Corporation (US) in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. The region is a leading market for honeycomb structural core production. The key players in this market are some of the significant honeycomb manufacturers, globally.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Plascore,

Diab Group,

Gurit Holding,

Evonik Industries,

Schweiter Technologies,

Hexcel Corporation,

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.,

Armacell International,

The Gill Corporation,

BASF,

Verdane

Global Structural Core Materials Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook :

Honeycomb

Foam

Balsa

End Users Outlook :

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind energy

Marine

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/structural-core-materials-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The global Structural Core Materials market study offers an in-depth analysis of the constantly changing market aspects such as market trends, production and consumption ratios, and revenue growth rates.

The report offers a seven-year assessment of the global Structural Core Materials market, highlighting the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It throws light on the major product and application segments of the market.

It offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the global Structural Core Materials market.

The report’s competitive section includes the business profiles of the leading industry manufacturers and stakeholders.

It therefore helps readers make informed business decisions through its valuable market insights and in-depth analysis of the key segments.

