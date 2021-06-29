Styrene Market Demand, Revenue Analysis, Trends & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 70.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.

Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) latex finds usage in several applications, such as coating in paper products like magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get improved printability, high gloss, and protection to oil and water. SB Latex increases the binding power of a pigment and makes the paper smoother, brighter, and stiffer. Additionally, it is very cost-effective as compared to other coating materials.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) rubber is a kind of synthetic that has improved processability, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance as compared to natural rubber. In terms of volume, it occupies the largest market share of synthetic rubber, and above 70.0% of it is consumed in the production of tires and related products. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry worldwide is likely to impact the market growth. Also, in comparison to polybutadiene rubber alone, this kind of synthetic rubber has better strength, abrasion resistance, and blend compatibility, and these characteristics can be enhanced with the use of additives.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Styrene market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Styrene market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, Royal DSM, The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Chevron Philips Chemical Company, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Styrene market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polystyrene

Styrene Co-Polymers

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Latex

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Rubber

Composites

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Styrene Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

