Sugar Substitutes Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverage and food products and the rising demand for sugar substitute products from the beverage and food industry are driving the demand of the market.

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effect of sugar on health that increases diabetes and obesity.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Sugar Substitutes market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Sugar Substitutes report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The natural segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2019. The shift of consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of the industry. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

The Low-intensity sweeteners are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period as they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry.

The Stevia dominated the market for sugar substitutes in 2019 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. For example, over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

The Sugar Substitutes market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sugar Substitutes Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial/Synthetic Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-fructose syrups Low-intensity sweeteners High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sugar Alcohols Stevia Saccharine Sucralose Cyclamate Aspartame Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverage Food Pharmaceuticals Personal care



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sugar Substitutes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.2. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Fluctuations in sugar prices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the sugar substitutes

4.2.3.2. Stringent policies and regulations for sugar substitute

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Origin Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Artificial/Synthetic

5.1.2. Natural

Chapter 6. Sugar Substitutes Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. High-fructose syrups

6.1.2. Low-intensity sweeteners

6.1.3. High-intensity sweeteners

Continue..!!

