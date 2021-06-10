Super Alloys Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

Technological advancements and rising demand from the aerospace industry are encouraging the growth of the super alloys aluminum alloys aerospace materials market.

Market Size – USD 6.58 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising demand for lightweight and durable materials

The Super Alloys Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 9.46 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Super alloys aluminum alloys aerospace materials are known by excellent surface durability, unique mechanical strength, and corrosion resistance. There is a considerable demand for these materials that is ideal for several manufacturing applications. However, there are some restricting factors of the market, such as high cost associated with manufacturing & machining complexities.

A rapid increase in global passenger and cargo aircraft fleet, along with an increase in the number of passengers, is likely to propel market demand in the future. The passenger and freight traffic is estimated to increase at a modest rate in the upcoming years, and as a result, would fuel the demand for aircraft.

The market predominates in the manufacturing of aerospace elements mainly. Moreover, the aerospace manufacturers are early adopters of developing manufacturing technology, which has led to the rising demand. The increase in prevalence of applications in the aerospace industry and the industrial gas turbines sector is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of the global market are the demand for lightweight alloys to decrease aircraft weight, usage of super alloys aluminum alloys in jet engines, rise in air traffic, and high corrosion resistance.

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of 35.3% of the market in 2018. The region is one of the significant contributors to the overall aircraft industry. Higher consumer spending, along with the growing age of commercial aircraft are among the key factors determining product penetration for the market. Conventional innovations for reducing weight, coupled with a high demand for fuel efficiency, will boost the overall product demand. Moreover, expanded defence spending in the U.S. will boost the market growth in North America.

The shifting inclination toward lightweight, cost-effective alternatives, & strong component demand and processing performance will drive the industry growth.

By application, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, business & general aviation aircraft, and others.

The commercial aircraft segment is leading the overall market. The segment is valued at USD 3.64 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The business and general aviation aircraft type is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The large-scale production of these aircraft and an increase in air travel globally is the primary reason for the highest growth.

The super alloy product is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Super alloys, also recognized as high-performance alloys, are the type of alloys that show superior mechanical strength at high temperatures, excellent surface stability, and oxidation and corrosion resistance. They generally have an austenitic face-cantered cubic crystal structure with a base alloying element of cobalt, nickel, or nickel-iron.

The aerospace and power industries have primarily driven the development of super alloys.

Rising need for high lightweight and performance composites due to the security concerns and stringent laws will encourage the growth of the market.

The fixed-wing aircraft type is valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2018 and is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. It is invented and developed mainly for travel purpose.

Fixed wing military aircrafts usually have a long life span, but they need to enhance continuously in terms of power, speed, ejection, and stealth mode.

The growth is accelerated by other factors also, such as territorial integrity, national security, and a sovereign state.

Various companies have adopted several strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

The Asia Pacific region, led by countries such as India, China, and Japan, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for commercial aircraft along with the rising number of flights is anticipated to encourage market demand.

The growing population, coupled with technological advancement is the major factor influencing the overall market demand in this region.

Also, several governments promoting private investments in defense and civil aerospace sector will spur the industry growth.

Key participants include Precision Castparts Corporation, Aperam SA, AMG, Alcoa Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Outokumpu, Timken Company, and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Super Alloys Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market on the basis of Product, Application, Aircraft type, and Region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Aluminum alloy

Super alloy

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Commercial aircraft

Military aircraft

General aviation

Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)