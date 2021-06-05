Surface Treatment Chemicals Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Surface Treatment Chemicals industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plating Chemicals Cleaners Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Construction Transportation General Industry Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Chemical Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plating Chemicals

5.1.2. Cleaners

5.1.3. Conversion Coating

Read More…!

