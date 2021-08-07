Surgical Robotics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced medical systems, the launch of a new robot and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the surgical robotics market.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Surgical Robotics market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Surgical Robotics report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

To get a sample copy of the Global Surgical Robotics Market report, [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/99

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

Key players in the Surgical Robotics market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

The Surgical Robotics market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

To Get This Report At A Profitable [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/99

Surgical Robotics Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurosurgery Spinal surgery ENT Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Robotic Radiosurgery System Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatrics Adults Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surgical Robotics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Higher accuracy & precision in surgery

4.2.2.2. Growth in minimally invasive surgical system

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Mechanical Failures associated with surgeries

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surgical Robotics Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Neurosurgery

5.1.2. Spinal surgery

5.1.3. ENT Surgery

5.1.4. Orthopedic Surgery

5.1.5. Robotic Radiosurgery System

5.1.6. Others

Continue..!!

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/99

Brows Some Related Report by Emergen Research

Immunotherapy Drugs [email protected] https://www.google.com.nf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunotherapy-drugs-market

IoT Integration [email protected] https://www.google.no/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Progressive Web Application [email protected] https://www.google.com.om/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market

Calcite [email protected] https://www.google.com.pk/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Biological Wastewater Treatment [email protected] https://www.google.ps/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Healthcare Supply Chain Management [email protected] https://www.google.com.pa/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices [email protected] https://www.google.com.pg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs