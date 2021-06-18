Textile Dyes Market Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Share, Size, Analysis,Report by 2026

The increasing demand for apparel industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 6.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly textile dyes.

The global Textile Dyes Market is forecast to reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile Dyes are specialty dyes that are used in the apparel industry for coloring purposes. Textile dyes are also used in dying home textiles, industrial textiles, and many others.

The market for textile dyes is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products for decoration, the evolution of environment friendly dyes required by textiles industries, and the development of packaging industries, which require large textile dyes. Dying is one of the main attraction of any fabric, and it adds commercial value to the fabrics. Fabrics are dyed either by using dying solution or by printing, using dye pastes.

The Textile Dyes market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Textile Dyes market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Archroma,

Tanatex Dyes,

Vipul organics Ltd,

DyStar Singapore Private Ltd,

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.,

Jihua Group,

A Robama,

Organic Dyes and Pigments,

Huntsman International LLC,

and Kiri Industries Ltd,

among others.

Textile Dyes Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Cotton

Viscose

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Based on Application:

Apparels

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Other

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Textile Dyes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Textile Dyes Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from the apparel industry

4.2.2.2. Low cost of manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

