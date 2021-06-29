Textile Home Decor Market, Revenue Share, Major Players, and Forecast, 2027

Reports and Data has assessed the Textile Home Decor Market 2027 through extensive research on various aspects of the industry such as market size, market share, and revenue growth and a comprehensive analysis of key trends affecting market growth. The report employs both qualitative and quantitative techniques to thoroughly assess product portfolios, market penetration, pricing structures, parent market revenue, end-user industries, and other elements affecting industry growth. The report segments the market to aid readers get an in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness, easier access and changing lifestyles have been the key growth drivers for the Textile Home Decor Market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization trends are also supporting FMCG industry expansion. On the other hand, e-commerce shopping has grown exponentially on the back of internet and smartphones penetration. While global companies such as Alibaba and Amazon are well known worldwide, the rise of e-commerce is providing growth opportunities to a wide range of FMCG companies, from major brick-and-mortar players to small cottage industries. E-commerce has opened up a whole new shopping experience, providing access to millions of consumers to a wider product assortment and value opportunities and meeting their increasing demand for convenience.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players operating in the global Textile Home Decor market include:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Limited

American Textile Company

Nitori Holdings

American Signature, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway

Bombay Dyeing

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Leggett & Platt

Vescom B.V.

Mittal International

Ashley Furniture Industries

Kimball International, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

The report summarized key players of the global Textile Home Decor market on the basis of various features, which embrace recent changes, business strategies, and financial assets. The industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the Textile Home Decor market share. Moreover, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further bolster market growth over the analysis period.

Besides providing information regarding the key players within the Textile Home Decor market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the expansion of the Textile Home Decor market.

Report Scope:

The report discusses the growth prospects of different market segments by examining the current market setting, historical performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue of leading companies in the market.

The study has been carried out by top-down and bottom approaches and provides a thorough estimation of expected growth of market value, market size, market share, and volume. It also offers an exhaustive country wise-analysis for a better understanding of the market.

Textile Home Decor Market Segmentation:

Textile Home Decor Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rugs

Bath Linen

Bed Linen

Kitchen & Dining Linen

Curtains

Living Room Linen

Floor Carpets

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

The report sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global Textile Home Decor market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The Textile Home Decor market vendors have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.

