Thin Wall Packaging Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Thin Wall Packaging Market will be worth USD 66.75 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing investments in the research & development activities by the manufacturers of the food packaging industries to produce innovative products is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Besides, the rising population in the developing countries and the increasing disposable income of the consumers are anticipated to boost the sales of the product. The innovative strategies of the key market players to expand their supply chains in different regions all across the world will drive the development of the market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

The injection molding segment held the largest market share of5% in 2019 due to its growing usage in the food or plastic packaging and medical disposables and devices packaging, plastic containers, and lids.

The Polypropylene held the largest market share of 41.5% in 2019 due to the growing usage of polypropylene-based thin walled packaging materials by the manufacturers of both the food and non-food packaging industries.

The food segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing consumption of packaged food and increasing investments in the R & D by the manufacturers of the packaging industries to produce innovative polymers.

Key participants include Berry Global Group, Amcor, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings, RPC Group PLC, Paccor GmbH, Greiner Packaging International, IIip SRL, Double H Plastics, and Mold-Tek Packaging, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Thin Wall Packaging Market on the basis of Product Type, Production Process, Material, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cups Trays Tubs Jars Pots Lids

Production process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Injection molding Thermoforming

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-density and Low-density Polyethylene Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Food Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others



The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Thin Wall Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thin Wall Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing need for light weight packaging

4.2.2.2. Increasing urban population

4.2.2.3. Emergence of E-commerce in the food & beverage industry

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulations and laws regarding plastic packaging materials

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Thin Wall Packaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cups

5.1.2. Trays

5.1.3. Tubs

5.1.4. Jars

5.1.5. Pots

5.1.6. Lids

CONTINUED…!

