Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is forecast to reach USD 7.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driving forces for the global demand are projected to be an increased investment in infrastructural construction to build new highways and focus on repair and maintenance operations. The sector is concerned not only with new highway building operations but also with large repair firms, generating demand for repainting. Increasing incidences of accidents and increasing traffic congestion include major driving factors for the growth of the global market. Growing demand for traffic flow control and enhanced infrastructure is anticipated in the immediate future, especially in developing markets, to drive growth in the worldwide market.

The creation of existing organizations in emerging countries and the growing use of environmentally sustainable and organic marking materials are anticipated in the near future to provide the major market players with multiple growth opportunities.

While revenue from the demand for traffic route marking coatings is growing at a considerable pace, there are few factors expected to hamper market growth globally. Raw material shortages are a significant constraint to market growth globally. Therefore, the unavailability of resins used as a binder in cold plastics and thermoplastics labeling road content and titanium dioxide used for blanching labeling has a significant effect on both stakeholders. These stakeholders include fabricators of materials, central government agencies, contractors for marking, contractors, and agents for term maintenance, actual users, or local authorities.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin Williams Company, Swarco AG, Geveko Markings, Ennis-Flint Inc., Crown Technology, LLC, M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Surya Min Chem (SMC), and Lanino Road Marking Products, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paint

Thermoplastic

Epoxy

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permanent

Removable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Road Marking Line

Road Marking Labels

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

