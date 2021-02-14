U.S. President Joe Biden to give out fresh executive orders on climate change

According to a memo seen by Reuters, U.S. head of state Joe Biden is set to announce new executive orders on the climate change battle going forward. The announcement will be crucial to reverse the damage caused by his predecessor’s poor legislation on climate change matters.

The announcement will contain several executive orders surrounding the climate change dialogue. These orders are only a start of a series of laws and regulations to be rolled out to handle the climate change menace. It is the start of a “series of regulatory actions to combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority,” stated the memo.

Among the orders is a notice to federal agencies to bank on science in their legislative acts. This order has restored the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science. It has also directed the creation of a summit, hosted by the U.S., to bring together climate leaders on this year’s Earth day, which is marked on April 22.

Commenting on the alleged memo, White House spokesman Vedant Patel said that the government would share more information on this in days to come.

Shortly after his inauguration on January 20, Biden signed several climate-related executive actions. These include the rejoining the Paris climate agreement. The Paris agreement is one accord adopted by several nations committed to bringing climate change by reducing greenhouse gases, among other commitments.

Climate change enthusiasts have applauded the U.S.’s decision to rejoin the Paris agreement. However, much work has to be done on the ground. “It is not enough to just rejoin; the U.S. needs to rejoin with clear ambitions on cutting our heat-trapping emissions, as well as providing climate finance to developing countries, in line with our fair share contribution,” said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Climate and Energy Program of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Biden also signed an action that allows for the cancellation of a presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Former U.S. president, Donald Trump, issued this permit amid complaints from health, environmental, and civil rights criticism. The oil pipeline was being built to transport crude oil from Canada to the U.S.

Another order seeks to halt oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. Drilling oil reserves in Alaska has been controversial, with conservationists stating that this would threaten the life of porcupines in these areas and disrupt the ecological balance in the tundra region.

Biden is very supportive of the reduction of greenhouse gases in the U.S. economy. The country seeks to realize a net-zero carbon emission by midcentury. Critics have termed the Trump era as the worst era for the U.S. green energy policies, and Biden is here to rectify that. Other areas set to receive new regulations include the immigration industry and economic recovery.