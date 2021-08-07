Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global UHT Milk Market will be worth USD 101.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in living standards among consumers and a shift in their preferences towards UHT milk products. The strong economic growth of the developing economies and an increase in the disposable income of the consumers are expected to drive the growth of the UHT milk market.

Moreover, the growing health concerns among the population is driving the demand for skimmed UHT milk products. The poor cold chain set up in the developing countries has resulted in the increasing demand for cold storage in the developing countries. The poor cold chain set has also increased the consumption of the UHT milk products as they require less refrigeration.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Nestle Argentina inaugurated a new milk production line at its Villa Nueva Factory in the province of Cordoba, Argentina. The new production line allows manufacturing 10 million liters per year of value-added liquid products with UHT technology.

The unflavored segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The less refrigeration factor of the unflavored UHT milk products has resulted in the increasing adoption of the product among the younger population and the food outlet chains.

Semi Skimmed UHT milk is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Growing demand for butter, yogurt, and cheese in several countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the semi skimmed UHT milk to produce dairy products.

Key participants include Nestle SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Group, Arla Foods, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Danone Group, Bemis Company, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd. Parmalat S.p.A. and Almarai, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global UHT Milk Market on the basis of Product, Fat Content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unflavored Flavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Whole Semi Skimmed Skimmed



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Ultra High Temperature Milk market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Ultra High Temperature Milk market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Ultra High Temperature Milk market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

