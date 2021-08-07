Unmanned Composite Materials Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid adoption of drones and aerostat systems in the countries in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Teijin Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Renegade Materials Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Renegade materials Corporation will operate as Teijin’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

E-glass fiber finds widespread usage as the fiber composites reinforcement material in load-bearing sandwich construction, owing to its excellent mechanical features and resistance from environmental factors, but the primary behind its popularity is its relatively low price.

Unmanned marine vehicle systems are deployed for extensive applications, including military, where these find usage in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Mine Counter Measures, and Fast Inshore Attack Craft for combat drills.

Key participants include Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned composite materials market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Interior Exterior



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Unmanned Composite Materials market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Unmanned Composite Materials market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Unmanned Composite Materials market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

