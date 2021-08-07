Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The growing need for an alternative mode of transportation and smart city initiatives will drive the urban air mobility market.

The global Urban Air Mobility market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The escalating demand for an alternative mode of transportation in Urban Mobility is one of the significant factors which are stimulating the growth of the UAM market.

The global Urban Air Mobility market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The pilot-based operation makes it easier for the market players to manufacture VTOL aircraft and aid them in getting rid of a massive amount of expenses in the autonomous R&D. This type of operation is safer and also implies a lesser amount of research and development costs.

The global Urban Air Mobility market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Infrastructure Charging Stations Vertiports Traffic Management Platform Air Taxis Air Shuttles Air Metros Last-Mile Delivery Air Ambulance Personal Aerial Vehicle Cargo Aerial Vehicle Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Piloted Autonomous Hybrid Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Intercity Intracity



The Urban Air Mobility market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Urban Air Mobility Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Urban Air Mobility market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Urban Air Mobility industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Urban Air Mobility Market.

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

