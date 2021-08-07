Vaccine Market Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

Growing demand growth for infectious diseases and increased investment in vaccine development will drive the market.

The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases has boosted the adoption of the market for the vaccine. A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the burden of the disease on the country and affects their socio-economic development. The enhancement in technology has resulted in the emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.

The global Vaccine market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize the single microorganisms and antigen. This type of vaccine is preferable for the development of a strong immune response. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Toxoid vaccines are given to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus. To enhance the immune response, the toxoid is adsorbed to calcium or aluminum salts, which serve as adjuvants. This vaccine is generally used as a booster vaccine after this first series.

The global Vaccine market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DTP HPV Pneumococcal Disease Meningococcal Disease Influenza Hepatitis Varicella MMR



The Vaccine market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Vaccine Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Vaccine market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Vaccine industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Vaccine Market.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vaccine-market

