Vaccines Market Size, Share, Upcoming Opportunities, Emerging Technologies Analysis with Regional Forecast To 2028

Increasing government funding for vaccine production and growing emphasis on immunization are major factors expected to drive the market

Market Size – USD 42 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – 7.3% Market Trends – Expanding pharmaceutical industry and drive to vaccinate all

The global vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 73.78 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing government funding for vaccine production, and growing emphasis on immunization.

Immunization is a public health and development success storey that saves millions of lives each year. By bolstering the body’s natural defences, vaccines reduce the chances of developing a disease. Vaccination helps avoid over 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages to live longer, healthier lives. Vaccines save lives of 2-3 million people per year from diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, and measles.

Immunization is a basic human right and an essential component of primary health care. Over the past decade, more than 1 billion children have been vaccinated. Vaccines are essential for preventing and managing outbreaks of infectious diseases. They’re crucial in battle against antimicrobial resistance, and for global health protection. The Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP), which was endorsed by the 194 Member States of the World Health Assembly in May 2012, is a framework for avoiding millions of deaths by 2020 by ensuring that people from all walks of life have equal access to current vaccines.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4023

Millions of people worldwide have recently been infected with the COVID-19 disease. Community transmission has resulted in rising fatalities in some regions. In 2021, biopharmaceutical and biotech companies succeeded in bringing to market an effective vaccine against the virus that causes SARS-Cov-2. The coronavirus outbreak has sparked unprecedented demand and businesses are investing heavily in R&D activities along with government to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines. This is expected to boost the market’s growth prospects.

Despite tremendous progress, various people around the world, including nearly 20 million babies last year, still lack access to vaccines. In some countries, progress has stalled or even reversed, and there is a real risk that complacency will undo previous achievements. Furthermore, high storage and transportation costs for vaccines can stifle market supply. These factors are expected to hamper the revenue growth of the vaccines market to a certain extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The conjugate vaccines segment had the largest share of the vaccines market in 2020. Increased government funding and growing company investments in conjugate vaccine production are attributable to this segment’s large share.

Owing to growing immunization concerns against a number of predominant infectious diseases, which are a major cause of mortality and morbidity, most disease indication segments have registered considerable growth.

The intramuscular and subcutaneous administration segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the vaccines market in 2020.

The pediatric patients segment accounted for the largest revenue share among other patient type segments in 2020.

In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share in the vaccines market. The regional growth can be attributed to increased public awareness of the risks of infectious diseases as well as increased government and non-government expenditures on vaccine production and widespread distribution.

The fastest growth is expected in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period, owing to a rising target population base with high unmet clinical needs.

The major players in the global vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc. and Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic , Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4023

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global vaccines market on the basis of technology, type, disease indication, route of administration, patient type, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Conjugate vaccines

Inactivated and subunit vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Monovalent vaccines

Multivalent vaccines

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Pneumococcal disease

DTP

Influenza

HPV

Meningococcal disease

Polio

Rotavirus

Hepatitis

MMR

Varicella

Herpes zoster

Other disease indications

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Intramuscular and subcutaneous administration

Oral administration

Other routes of administration

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Pediatric patients

Adult patients

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vaccines-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



The report focuses on evaluation of the Vaccines market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Vaccines market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

Key Advantages of the Vaccines Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Vaccines market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4023

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: https://www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Influenza Diagnostics Market Size

Influenza Diagnostics Market Demand

Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast

Influenza Diagnostics Market Business Growth

Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis