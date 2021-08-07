Ventilator Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.

The global Ventilator market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

By type, infant/neonatal ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity. By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The global Ventilator market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Ventilation Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Adult/Pediatric Ventilators Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pressure Mode Ventilation Volume Mode Ventilation Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Homecare Setting Ambulatory Care Centers Emergency Medical Services



The Ventilator market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Ventilator Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Ventilator market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Ventilator industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Ventilator Market.

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ventilator-market

