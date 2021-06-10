Video Surveillance Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global market landscape of video surveillance is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The latest research report is a prototype of the Video Surveillance industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Video Surveillance market. The report offers a succinct analysis of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global market and identifies an extensive array of business strategies that the industry professionals use to scale up their business growth. The report lays stress on the global market scope and the key application areas, besides covering numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, up-to-date outlines, growth potential, and market restraints.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Facility Commercial Military & Defense Residential Industrial Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Camera Monitor Storage Accessories Software Video Analytics Video Management Software Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Analog Video Surveillance System IP Video Surveillance System Hybrid Surveillance System



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Video Surveillance market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Video Surveillance market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security

4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects

4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation

4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Public Facility

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Military & Defense

5.1.4. Residential

5.1.5. Industrial

5.1.6. Others

Read More…!

