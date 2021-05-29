Video Surveillance Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global market landscape of video surveillance is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers’ satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Facility Commercial Military & Defense Residential Industrial Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Camera Monitor Storage Accessories Software Video Analytics Video Management Software Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Analog Video Surveillance System IP Video Surveillance System Hybrid Surveillance System



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Video Surveillance Market Report – Key Takeaways:

The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Video Surveillance market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security

4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects

4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation

4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Public Facility

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Military & Defense

5.1.4. Residential

5.1.5. Industrial

5.1.6. Others

READ MORE…!

