Waste to Energy Market (2020-2027) – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of the biological technology over thermal technology is due to the shifting of preferences towards zero waste paths. The expensive installation cost of the incineration and the health risks has resulted in the rising adoption of recycling and waste prevention policies. The biological technology uses anaerobic digestion to generate biogas, which is ecofriendly.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biological Technology Biogas Plants Landfill Gas Fermentation Thermal Technology Pyrolysis Incineration Gasification Physical Technology



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Waste to Energy in this industry vertical?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

Who are the leading players dominating the global Waste to Energy Market?

