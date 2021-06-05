Waste to Energy Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Waste to Energy market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Waste to Energy market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Waste to Energy industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increased funding for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biological Technology Biogas Plants Landfill Gas Fermentation Thermal Technology Pyrolysis Incineration Gasification Physical Technology



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Waste to Energy business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Waste to Energy market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Waste to Energy industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Waste to Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Waste to Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of electricity

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of renewable sources of energy

4.2.2.3. Favorable regulatory policies

4.2.2.4. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.5. Increasing technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of commercialization of Waste to Energy technology

4.2.3.2. Increasing focus on recycling of the waste materials

4.2.3.3. Expensive installation cost of the Incineration

4.2.3.4. Increasing amount of toxic emissions generated by burning waste

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Waste to Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biological Technology

5.1.1.1. Biogas Plants

5.1.1.2. Landfill Gas

5.1.1.3. Fermentation

5.1.2. Thermal Technology

5.1.2.1. Pyrolysis

5.1.2.2. Incineration

5.1.2.3. Gasification

5.1.3. Physical Technology

CONTINUED…!

