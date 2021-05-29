Water Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity.

Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ph Meters Conductivity sensor TOC Analyzer Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers Turbidity Meter Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Laboratory Commercial Space Government Building Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Coverage of the Water Quality Monitoring Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Water Quality Monitoring market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Water Quality Monitoring market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

