Water Storage Systems Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global water storage systems market is likely to reach value of USD 24.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising utilization of water harvesting by farmers to reduce erosion and increase crop yields and product reliability is expected to drive the water storage systems market in the near future. Rising demand for treated water in oil and gas refineries and growth in oil & gas exploration activities globally are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for major market players in the water storage systems market in the near future.

In March 2019, AG Growth International, Inc. acquired Intellifarms, which provides technology-based products such as hardware and software for monitoring grain conditions during storage for growers and grain processors. The acquisition is expected to help AG Growth International; Inc. expand its controls, technology, and project management capabilities.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/411

Key Highlights of Report

The hydraulic fracture storage & collection segment held the largest market share of 39.1% in 2019. Increasing utilization of treated and fresh water in oil and gas refineries is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The fiberglass material segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Anti-aging, safe, reliable, and fire-resistant nature of fiberglass and its long service life is boosting usage of fiberglass material-based water tanks in commercial and industrial sectors.

The municipal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Growing government initiatives regarding water conservation led by rising scarcity of water have driven utilization of water storage systems by municipalities.

Key market participants include Synalloy Corporation, CST Industries, Inc., Mcdermott International, Inc., AG Growth International Inc., BH Tank, Caldwell Tanks, Sintex Plastics Technology Limited, Fiber Technology Corporation, Snyder Industries, and Containment Solutions, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global water storage systems market based on application, material, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection Rainwater Harvesting & Collection On-site Water & Wastewater Collection Potable Water Storage System Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Plastic Concrete Fiberglass Steel Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Commercial Municipal Residential Industrial



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/411

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Water Storage Systems market based on both the economic and non-economic factors.

It accurately indicates the regional segments expected to witness the fastest market growth rate.

• The report endows the reader with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the Water Storage Systems market, withthe market ranking of the major players and their new product launches, partnerships, and various other business expansion strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Storage Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Storage Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for water owing to growth in global population

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness regarding water scarcity

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for treated and fresh water

4.2.2.4. Growing government initiatives regarding consumption of clean water

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost of the water storage systems

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-storage-systems-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Virtual Diagnostics [email protected] https://www.google.ge/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market

3D Printing Healthcare [email protected] https://www.google.com.gh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-healthcare-market

Spherical Graphite [email protected] https://www.google.com.gi/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spherical-graphite-market

Digital Biomarkers [email protected] https://www.google.gr/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-biomarkers-market

Sodium Dichromate [email protected] https://www.google.gl/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-dichromate-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs