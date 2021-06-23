Whey Protein Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2026

The global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is one of the useful and important protein sources for human health due to having bio-active components. Since this protein has unique characteristics, it is considered as a valuable protein source. One of the major drivers for this industry is the increasing application of WP in the personal care industry. According to the Cosmetic Ingredient Review panel (U.S.), 2017, the highest reported maximum concentration of use in a leave-on for WP is 0.1% in a face and neck skin care product. Whey Protein is used at up to about 89.1% in face and neck skin care products. Moreover, increasing awareness about the availability of healthy products in the market is going to provide opportunities for this industry. However, extreme production costs are expected to restrain the industrial growth.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Whey Protein business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Whey Protein market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Whey Protein market, focusing on companies such as

Hilmar cheese Company, Davisco Food international Inc., Saputo Inc., Maple Island Inc., Alpavit, Milkaut SA, Wheyco GmBH, Fonterra Corporative Group Ltd., Glanbia, and Milk Specialities Global.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Whey Protein market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Whey Protein market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Whey Protein Concentrate Whey Protein Concentrate 35 (WPC 35) Whey Protein Concentrate 50-79 (WPC 50-79) Whey Protein Concentrate 80 (WPC 80)

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Demineralized Whey Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Drugstores and Pharmacies Specialty Stores

Online

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages Infant Formula Dairy Products Confectionery and Bakery Product Frozen Food Beverages Others

Nutrition Products Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition Others

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Whey Protein market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Whey Protein market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Whey Protein market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Whey protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Whey protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Whey protein Market Impact Analysis

Continue….

