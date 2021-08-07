Wind Energy Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The emergence of technologically advanced platforms, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, helps users control their energy and reduce the risks by giving prior information about system failures. The increasing investments in the research & development for the production of technologically advanced solar and wind power generation resulted in the cost-effectiveness of the systems.

Technological advancements in the wind turbines have resulted in the increased capacity of the wind turbines, reduced the weight of the wind turbine parts, and made the blades stronger and more durable, which has increased the demand for the wind energy system.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing initiatives and funding of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy in order to generate electricity.

Key participants include Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wind Energy Market on the basis of Location, Application, and region:

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Offshore Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Wind Energy market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Wind Energy market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Wind Energy market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

